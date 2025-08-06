Pakistan to export manpower to Kuwait

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the manpower to the State of Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the manpower to the State of Kuwait.

An official source told APP that OEC would send skilled workers to Kuwait with the required qualifications and experience in the field of construction, including steel fixers, carpenters, masons, and tile fixers.

He said that a diploma or certifications must be in the relevant field, with 2 to 3 years of experience, and the age limit is not more than 45 years.

Talking about the offered incentive from host company including free shared housing with basic furnishings, air conditioning and healthy food.

Free meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner) and tea provided in the staff cafeteria, free economy class air passage from Pakistan to Kuwait, including necessary local transport.

Free return air ticket to Pakistan at the end of contract or for annual leave.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time of

online application submission and the closing date of applications is August 8, 2025.