Pakistan to export medical professionals to Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) would export male medical professionals to Kuwait as part of its skilled and unskilled workforce export to gulf states that continues time to time.

An official of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told APP here on Thursday that the Ministry was facilitating all its attached departments to export the skilled and unskilled workforce to different countries and enhance the volume of remittances for the betterment of national economy.

To a question, he said that workforce would be exported to Kuwait on different terms and conditions including provision of free sharing accommodation and transport by the company. He said that applications were received from across the country and all selected candidate would be sent to Kuwait by next month. He said that the government of Kuwait required medical professionals including Internist, General Surgeon,Urologist Surgeon, Cardiologist, Psychiatrist, Otolaryngologist (ENT), Dermatologist, Radiologist, Respirologist, Allergist, Diabetologist, Ophthalmologist, Orthopedics, ER Doctor, Nephrologist, Infectiologist master's degree holders in respective field with 5 Years experience with age between 30 and 45years could apply.

Similarly, he told that candidates having age between 24 and 45years with Bachelor's degrees in Dietitians, Biomedical, Physiatrist, Endodontist, Periodontist, Orthodontist, Prosthodontist, Oral Surgeon, Restorative Dentist, Hematologist, General Practitioner, General Practitioner (Dentist), Physiotherapist with 5 years experience in respective fields could apply. Besides, candidates of ages between 24 and 45 years having Bachelor's degrees in Moreover, Pharmacist, Nurse Generic, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Nutritionist, Biomedical Engineer, Preventive Medicine Physician, Biochemist ,Microbiologist and Virologist can also apply, he told.