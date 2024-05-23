Pakistan to export nurses staff to Malaysia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would export around 100 female nursing staff to a health firm in Malaysia.

An official told APP here on Thursday, that the demand of female nursing staff in Malaysia was increasing with the passage of time due to the high qualified and expert staff of health already working in the different hospitals of Malaysia.

He said that OEC already had announced that application from job seekers to apply for Malaysia and prescribed qualifications and experience.

He informed that 100 nurses were required for ICU with the diploma in nursing or Bachelor of science in nursing 16 or post RN from recognized institution.

The candidate should have registration from the Nursing Council, and a Minimum of 03 years related working experience in the hospital setting. He said specialized post-basic training in OT/ICU & Pediatric would be preferred, and age not more than 45 years. The Basic Monthly Salary would be 3,000 to 4,500 RM.

The health firm would provide allowance Per Month including General Nursing Allowance for Pediatric Nurse,

Specialized Allowance for ICU & OT.

Allowances include-Specialized Allowance 1100 RM, General Nursing Allowance 700 RM, Degree Allowance 400 RM

and Post Basic Allowance 800 RM. Two operation theater nurses and three Pediatric Nurse.

The source also shared the terms & conditions of employment contract as the salary of the confirmed employee will be reviewed in March each year based on the individual employee's performance and salary position to market and the payout of salary increment is backdated to January, he added.

1-month bonus for every year of service upon completion of the contract period. (Initial 2-year contract, bonus is

payable upon completion of the 2-year contract. Seventeen (17) days for every twelve months of continuous service. Leave entitlement will be pro-rated to the completed months of service according to the calendar year.

Outpatient: 14 fourteen working days per calendar year Hospitalization: 60 days per year (inclusive of any outpatient

medical leave taken. Outpatient Max RM2,500 per year, Inpatient Max RM30,000 per year, he informed.

Dental & Optical RM 600 per year (upon confirmation) Employee must consult the Company Medical Officer

or panel Doctors. Hepatitis B Screening and immunization are provided.

Free hostel accommodation on a sharing basis with basic facilities Utilities (water and electricity) to be on a sharing

basis borne by Employee.

Meals sold at the hospital cafeteria is at a subsidized rate. Personal Accident Insurance and Workmen's Compensation

and 3 sets of uniforms per year, RM220 shoe allowance per year, he said.

The Initial contract (end of 12 months) plus Free return economy class flight ticket.

Subsequent contract (1 year): Free return economy class flight ticket, Should the employee leave employment

before the completion of the contract, the cost of flight home will be borne by the employee

Two (2) years subject to second-year temporary practicing license (TPC) renewal approval from Malaysia Nursing

Board

Six (6) months. Confirmation is subject to job performance. The Period may be extended at the discretion of the

Company. Upon Confirmation, the employee shall be notified by a Letter of Confirmation

Forty-five (45) hours per week, on rotation shifts.

One day of rest per week, Ten (10) public holidays gazette by the State Government

Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:

[email protected]

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online

application submission. The Closing Date was June 5.