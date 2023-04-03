UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Export Over 1 Million Workers Abroad This Year: Sajid Turi

April 03, 2023

Pakistan to export over 1 million workers abroad this year: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi here on Monday said that the government would export over one million labour workers including skilled and unskilled to abroad this year.

Talking to APP, he said that a high level delegation of Saudi Government would visit to Pakistan very soon for the final selection of workers.

Technical test passed candidate would be eligible for jobs in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he added.

The minister said that the incumbent government was working to sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with around 50 countries to export the Pakistani workers including Germany, Italy, Greece and Romania.

He said that Japan also demanding skilled labour from Pakistan as well as South Korea seeking 10,000 workers.

Sajid Turi said that over 27,000 block passport had been restored to Overseas Pakistanis and the issue of illegal Pakistani immigrants in Europe would be address soon.

The issue of visas for Malta Republic would be resolved through Pakistani Embassy in Italy, he added.

