Pakistan To Export Pediatric, Geriatric Nurses To Qatar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM
The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would export its well-trained workforce of Pediatric and Geriatric nurses to a Qatri medical firm during the current fiscal year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would export its well-trained workforce of Pediatric and Geriatric nurses to a Qatri medical firm during the current fiscal year.
According to the advertisement of OEC, Tabeeb Care Medical Services required Nursing staff in the field of Pediatric and Geriatric from Pakistan, which enabled a good employment opportunity for candidates with relevant qualifications and experience.
As per the requirement of a job below 40 years, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (16 years qualification) or post RN diploma in nursing.
It also demanded the registration of aspiring candidates from the Nursing Council with a minimum of 02 years of experience from the registration date, specialized experience in handling pediatric patients registered general Nurse-geriatric with an age limit of below 40 years.
The employment contract would include compensation and benefits including 02 years renewable employment contract, accommodation and transportation, annual leave as per Qatar Labour Law, Joining, repatriation tickets, and Two-way air tickets for annual leave every two years.
Interested applicants were encouraged to apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/. The applicant will submit or attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online application submission.
OEC is the only Government organization, Established in 1976, being the Government organization, the approved charges of OEC are nominal; URL: https://oec.gov.pk/fee.html one window facilitation desk (Quick attestation of documents from all relevant departments/organizations), transparency and exploitation free services.
Outreach / Nationwide presence (Headquarters Islamabad & 04 Regional Offices i.e. Lahore, Karachi,
Peshawar & Quetta), the closing date to submit their documents the April 4, 2024.
Recent Stories
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting to discuss reforms in Health Department soon: Qasim Shah21 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks report of roads from KPHA31 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses upgradation of Type D Hospital in Tirah, Khyber31 minutes ago
-
Gandapur directs for expediting work on Peshawar Valley Project31 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan31 minutes ago
-
CM approves field hospital, clinic-on-wheels project41 minutes ago
-
Chinese engineers' security improved in Faisalabad: SSP41 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 31 accused41 minutes ago
-
KMU holds syndicate meeting41 minutes ago
-
Development work at parks continues ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr41 minutes ago
-
3 injured in cylinder blast41 minutes ago
-
Six candidates withdraw candidature for Senate polls41 minutes ago