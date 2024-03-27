Open Menu

Pakistan To Export Pediatric, Geriatric Nurses To Qatar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would export its well-trained workforce of Pediatric and Geriatric nurses to a Qatri medical firm during the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would export its well-trained workforce of Pediatric and Geriatric nurses to a Qatri medical firm during the current fiscal year.

According to the advertisement of OEC, Tabeeb Care Medical Services required Nursing staff in the field of Pediatric and Geriatric from Pakistan, which enabled a good employment opportunity for candidates with relevant qualifications and experience.

As per the requirement of a job below 40 years, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (16 years qualification) or post RN diploma in nursing.

It also demanded the registration of aspiring candidates from the Nursing Council with a minimum of 02 years of experience from the registration date, specialized experience in handling pediatric patients registered general Nurse-geriatric with an age limit of below 40 years.

The employment contract would include compensation and benefits including 02 years renewable employment contract, accommodation and transportation, annual leave as per Qatar Labour Law, Joining, repatriation tickets, and Two-way air tickets for annual leave every two years.

Interested applicants were encouraged to apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/. The applicant will submit or attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 1000/- generated at the time of online application submission.

OEC is the only Government organization, Established in 1976, being the Government organization, the approved charges of OEC are nominal; URL: https://oec.gov.pk/fee.html one window facilitation desk (Quick attestation of documents from all relevant departments/organizations), transparency and exploitation free services.

Outreach / Nationwide presence (Headquarters Islamabad & 04 Regional Offices i.e. Lahore, Karachi,

Peshawar & Quetta), the closing date to submit their documents the April 4, 2024.

