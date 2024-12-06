Pakistan To Export Skilled Manpower To Bahrain
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 08:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export the skilled and unskilled manpower to Kingdom of Bahrain in the construction sector.
An official source told APP here on Friday, he said that in this regard OEC is collecting the document from the interested candidate across the country till December 18, 2024.
He said that already OEC exporting skilled workforce around 40 countries of the world.
He said that interested candidates could apply for the following job position including Laboratory Manager,
with BSc Engineering / B-Tech / Graduation / DAE Civil; Minimum 15 years of experience
with relevant 5 years of experience.
The Laboratory Manager (LM) will be responsible for managing laboratory staff and
activities related to the laboratory. The LM is expected to oversee LS provide safety
oversight of day-to-day lab and field operations and provide a safe work environment
to anyone using the lab.
He will guide and supervise lab and field staff, ensuring adherence to company policies and procedures.
Laboratory Technician with 3 years of Diploma in Associate Engineering or at least a college degree in the science field
Laboratory Technicians will be responsible for testing of materials like concrete, aggregate,
soil, asphalt, blocks, etc.
Interested applicants can apply via OEC's website https://oec.gov.pk/.
Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email:
The applicant must submit/attach the deposited bank challan of Rs. 1000/- for the Laboratory Manager post and
Rs. 500/- for the Laboratory Technician post, generated during the online application submission.
