Pakistan to expose Indian HR abuses in IIOJK at OIC FMs, Kashmir Group moots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):As the 47th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled to meet in the last week of this month, Pakistan will expose India for its human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, besides its continued actions to fan Islamophobia.

This year, the foreign ministers' moot of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries will be hosted by the Republic of Niger on November 27-28.

On the sidelines of the moot, Pakistan had also asked the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir for holding an emergency foreign ministerial meeting to discuss worsening situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), according to a senior government official.

He said during the Contact Group meeting too, Pakistan would expose India, which was already being widely criticized by many world human rights organizations for its atrocities against the Muslims or the minorities, especially in the IIOJK.

The official said Pakistan would apprise the world body that owing to its disputes with the neighbouring countries, India had been isolated. Moreover, Narendra Modi's fascist regime was also escalating the Kashmir conflict labeling as terrorism the Kashmiris' struggle for their fundamental right of self-determination.

Pakistan would tell the OIC countries that the Modi government was trying to change the demography of IIOJK through discriminatory laws like CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act ) and other illegal actions.

It would also emphasize the OIC's role against Islamophobia in India as well as for taking serious note on the state terrorism and human rights violations by the Modi government in the IIOJK.