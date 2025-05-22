ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab's Media Coordinator & Official Spokesperson Syed Kousar Kazmi Thursday declared that Pakistan's unwavering resolve will shine globally, exposing India's duplicity on every international forum and reiterated the nation's unshakeable support for its armed forces.

In an exclusive conversation, Kazmi stated that Pakistan will not let any opportunity go untapped to expose India's lies, even if its internal public raises questions for Modi over the Pahalgam incident, calling it shameless.

He said Pakistan has given a strong response to India's boasts about its military power, comparing it to a "mountain that laboured and gave birth to a mouse." This shows India's claims are much bigger than its actual achievements.

He said that Pakistan boosted the morale of the nation by promoting General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to the rank of Field Marshal in recognition of his exceptional leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and also gave an extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Sadiq, thereby demonstrating that the nation stands united with its armed forces.

Responding to a query, he said that further announcements about the awards by the government will also be forthcoming without delay and will be implemented accordingly.

To another query about the country's internal politics, Kazmi said PTI does not have the numbers to move a no-confidence motion, but if they want to pursue it, they should use parliamentary procedures rather than taking to the streets and causing unrest.

Responding to another question about the budget, he expressed confidence and lauded the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab for their welfare projects, stating that the relief measures would benefit the privileged class.

He added that the upcoming budget presentation by the government is expected to be people-friendly.