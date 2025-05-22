Pakistan To Expose India's Duplicity On Global Stage, Kousar Kazmi Says
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab's Media Coordinator & Official Spokesperson Syed Kousar Kazmi Thursday declared that Pakistan's unwavering resolve will shine globally, exposing India's duplicity on every international forum and reiterated the nation's unshakeable support for its armed forces.
In an exclusive conversation, Kazmi stated that Pakistan will not let any opportunity go untapped to expose India's lies, even if its internal public raises questions for Modi over the Pahalgam incident, calling it shameless.
He said Pakistan has given a strong response to India's boasts about its military power, comparing it to a "mountain that laboured and gave birth to a mouse." This shows India's claims are much bigger than its actual achievements.
He said that Pakistan boosted the morale of the nation by promoting General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to the rank of Field Marshal in recognition of his exceptional leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and also gave an extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Sadiq, thereby demonstrating that the nation stands united with its armed forces.
Responding to a query, he said that further announcements about the awards by the government will also be forthcoming without delay and will be implemented accordingly.
To another query about the country's internal politics, Kazmi said PTI does not have the numbers to move a no-confidence motion, but if they want to pursue it, they should use parliamentary procedures rather than taking to the streets and causing unrest.
Responding to another question about the budget, he expressed confidence and lauded the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab for their welfare projects, stating that the relief measures would benefit the privileged class.
He added that the upcoming budget presentation by the government is expected to be people-friendly.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2025
Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns terrorist attack in Balochist ..
Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: Ahsan Iqbal
CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents
Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT Universit ..
Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowerment through SMEs
Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prim ..
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements
NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working
SAPM visits SECP
Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propagand ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Punjab approves Rs2.4m for police personnel medical treatment6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to expose India's duplicity on global stage, Kousar Kazmi says6 minutes ago
-
Mohib-e-Watan Party Pakistan hails historic appointment of General Asim Munir as Field Marshal56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ready for meaningful negotiations with India on terror, peace, Kashmiri rights: Rana Sanaul ..56 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz raises alarm over growing economic, moral crisis in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
DI Khan citizens demand fair share in upcoming budgets for regional uplift1 hour ago
-
Police arrests four outlaws1 hour ago
-
Voter awareness session held for women at technical, vocational center in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Indian HC official declared persona non grata; told to leave in 24 hrs3 hours ago
-
Chinese ambassador reaffirms strong support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, stability12 hours ago
-
Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan12 hours ago
-
CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents12 hours ago