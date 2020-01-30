UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Expose India's Ugly Face: Governor

Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

Pakistan to expose India's ugly face: Governor

Reiterating commitment to stand by the downtrodden Muslims in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&JK) and India, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the Pakistan government would expose India's ugly face before the world at every international forum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Reiterating commitment to stand by the downtrodden Muslims in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&JK) and India, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the Pakistan government would expose India's ugly face before the world at every international forum.

In a meeting with the provincial Forest Minister Sibtain Khan here at the Governor House on Thursday, he said the Narendra Modi led Indian government had stooped low and was involved in crimes against humanity.

Responding to Narendar Modi's inflamed remarks against Pakistan, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said if India wanted to wage a war, it would be given a tit for tat reply.

He said "Pakistan Armed Forces know how to defend every inch of the motherland", adding that 220 million Pakistanis stand rock solid with Pakistan Army. He said India must recall Pakistan's befitting response on February 27,2019 before engaging in any war against Pakistan.

Sarwar said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan supported peace but India must not deem our peace desire as a weakness.

The governor said that entire India was now in flames due to controversial Citizenship Act. He said "Narendra Modi is being exposed to the world community that is why Modi is resorting to shameful criticism against Pakistan in a bid to divert world's attention from the situation inside India but he would never succeed on his agenda." He said "Modi's attitude has become the greatest threat to regional peace and stability", adding that the global community was aware of the anti-democratic ideology of Narendra Modi.

He said "Narendra Modi and his government from all aspects has become the biggest danger for regional peace."

