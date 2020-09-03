Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Thursday said the products of cannabis plant had $25 to 27 billion share in international market and the government was striving to fetch its one billion dollar within three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Thursday said the products of cannabis plant had $25 to 27 billion share in international market and the government was striving to fetch its one billion Dollar within three years.

He said that its products would be introduced in private sector after passing it through two phases of research and development (R&D) and commercialization at government level.

The minister said this in an exclusive talk with a private news channel regarding the cabinet approval for industrial and medical use of cannabis plants.

Fawad Chaudhry said that work on the project was already in progress and it was ensured to overcome its negative impact on consciousness by keeping its PLC below 0.

3 percent.

For this purpose, first we have to import its seeds and create a proper R&D environment for its six to eight months regular monitoring and observation under seasoned lab technicians and experts, he told and added that research on growth of cannabis seeds in Pakistan's climatic condition would be a new thing in the country.

About capacity building for this purpose, the minister said that Pakistan was already possessing best bio-technology and the capabilities of best lab professionals of PCSIR would be utilized in that regard.