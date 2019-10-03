Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: AGP

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan Wednesday said Pakistan would take up the Reko Diq case soon and file review appeal in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ):Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan Wednesday said Pakistan would take up the Reko Diq case soon and file review appeal in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the appeal for review of the case would be filed before the new bench.

To a question, he said final decision about Avenfield case was still pending.

A cell had been formed to deal with agreements of foreign companies, he added.

Payments were not being made to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he said adding further agreements could be signed with IPPs.

He said Karkey case would be heard in January next year.

The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of World Bank had rendered almost $6 billion (Rs950 billion) award against Pakistan in Reko Diq case.

The Reko Diq case began when Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) mining contract with the Balochistan government was terminated by the Supreme Court, then headed by Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

The company had filed claims for damages worth $11 billion with the international arbitration tribunal.