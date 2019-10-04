UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To File Review Appeal On Reko Diq Case: AGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: AGP

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan has said Pakistan would take up the Reko Diq case soon and file review appeal in regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan has said Pakistan would take up the Reko Diq case soon and file review appeal in regard.

Talking to a private news channel on Thursday, he said the appeal for review of the case would be filed before the new bench.

To a question, he said final decision about Avenfield case was still pending.

He said a cell had been formed to deal with agreements of foreign companies. Payments were not being made to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he said adding further agreements may be signed with IPPs.

He said Karkey case would be heard in January next year.

The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of World Bank had rendered almost $6 billion award againstPakistan in Reko Diq case while the company had filed claims fordamages worth $11 billion with the international arbitration tribunal.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Company January May Billion

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

1 hour ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.