Pakistan To Flag Ecosystem Restoration With Extended Climate Action On WED 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Pakistan, a land of unique and diverse terrain with a dozen ecological zones home to countless ecosystems and species will celebrate the World Environment Day (WED) 2024 to highlight ecosystem and land restoration with extended climate action to preserve the vulnerable habitats facing existential threats
The World Environment Day, globally marked on June 5, serves as a resonating call for collective duty of the humans to safeguard mother nature and the environment.
The Day is celebrated to encourage every individual to embrace climate stewardship in daily life to adopt environment friendly and sustainable practices that put less burden on ecology and natural resources to heal the damaged planet--mother earth.
The doable efforts included planting trees, reducing waste, supporting renewable energy and conservation of water in domestic and commercial usage for change.
The theme for this year's World Environment Day is Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience.
"According to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, up to 40 per cent of the planet's land is degraded, directly affecting half of the world's population. The number and duration of droughts has increased by 29 per cent since 2000 - without urgent action, droughts may affect over three-quarters of the world's population by 2050," the United Nations official website wrote.
The Day was first celebrated in 1972 during the United Nations Human Environment Conference, held in Stockholm, Sweden on June 5.
The moot spearheaded important discussions on environmental protection and therefore, the first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1973 that continued the tradition for decades so far.
The WED helps in creating education, awareness, and spearheads action among the communities to upscale environmental sustainability through campaigns, events, and initiatives for addressing environmental challenges for a liveable future.
