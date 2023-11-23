Open Menu

Pakistan To Focus Just Energy Transition At COP-28: Ahmed Aslam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Caretaker Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Ahmed Irfan Aslam on Wednesday while launching the NDRMF live web portal to COP-28 related activities here said that Pakistan would focus on just energy transition at COP-28 and its delegation at the largest environmental moot would hold discussions to enhance cooperation in the realm of energy transition

A Pre-Cop 28 event was organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to launch it's dedicated website intended to share updates on various activities to be held at the international climate conference due in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 30th to December 12.

Caretaker Climate Change Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam, UAE Ambassador, and other senior officials attended the event.

The Caretaker Minister Ahmed inaugurated the website to live share COP-28-related activities' information.

The website is developed by the Ministry of Climate Change and the National Disaster Risk Management Fund. The COP-28 events will be streamed live on the website with daily information sharing on the website.

The NDRMF has also released a newsletter on COP-28.

Ahmed Irfan Aslam said the issue of climate change needs to be acknowledged as the world needs to do more to tackle climate change. However, this event is a link to this series of interventions as Pakistan attaches importance to the issue of climate change.

He added that dependence on renewable energy resources has to be increased. "We must mobilize our resources for the global climate finance market," he said.

