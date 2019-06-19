Pakistan to focus on attracting investment, increase exports, manpower to Qatar during Emir of Qatar visit: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan would focus on export of more Pakistani manpower to Qatar, attracting investment into the country and increase exports to the oil-rich country during visit of Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on June 23

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan also wanted to get financial support from Qatar to tackle balance of payment crisis, adding, it would bring stability in Pakistan's economy besides reducing pressure on Pakistani currency.

To a question about tension between Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, he said Pakistan had excellent relations with all Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) and the Muslim Ummah and if there was misunderstanding between two brothers, Pakistan would like to play a positive role in that regard.

The foreign minister said it was a positive development when Qatar was invited in the OIC meeting in Makkah and it participated in it.

About export of one hundred thousand manpower to Qatar, Qureshi said Qatar had already engaged Pakistanis and most of the hiring had been completed and now Pakistan wanted to increase its quota as the oil-rich country would need more skilled and unskilled manpower for World Cup Football, being held in Qatar in 2022.