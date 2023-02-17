Pakistan to focus on supply of winter tents to quake-hit Turkiye: PM

ADIYAMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said considering the needs of the quake-ravaged Turkish people, Pakistan would now focus on the provision of winterised and fireproof tents to Turkiye.

The prime minister, who is currently visiting Turkiye to express solidarity with the distressed Turkish people, said Pakistan had earlier been supplying blankets, foodstuff, and other relief goods.

However, after his discussion with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his government had changed the strategy to merely focus on the supply of winter tents, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in an interview with Turkish TRT television during his visit to the quake-affected area, said he would hold a meeting with the tent manufacturers of Pakistan and devise a plan to ensure speedy manufacturing of tents to provide a temporary shelter to the Turkish brethren.

He said he had assigned the task to the National Disaster Management Authority chairman and assured that the tents would be dispatched by land, air as well as sea routes.

He said the people of Pakistan and Turkiye enjoyed historical relationship marking Islamic brotherhood and recalled the unprecedented Turkish support to Pakistan after it was hit by an earthquake.

He said being a Muslim brotherly nation, Pakistan was obliged to support its Turkish brothers and sisters, and expressed the hope that both countries would jointly cope with the pervading challenge.