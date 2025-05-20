Pakistan To Fully Facilitate Chinese Healthcare Investments: Kamal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that the Government of Pakistan will provide full facilitation to Chinese investments in the healthcare sector.
During meeting with the Chinese Minister of Health at Geneva, the Minister also expressed a commitment to fully support Chinese experts in the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).
Both agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the health sector.
Highlighting Pakistan’s potential, Minister Kamal stated that the country possesses strong capabilities for local production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostic equipment.
To further streamline cooperation, a dedicated desk for Chinese companies will be established at the National Institute of Health (NIH), with an official notification expected soon.
The Chinese Health Minister welcomed the proposals and agreed to appoint a focal person to coordinate with Pakistani counterparts.
Additionally, the Chinese side pledged full support in supplying critical APIs and vaccines that are currently in short supply in Pakistan.
Minister Mustafa Kamal was also praised by his Chinese counterpart for his proactive approach and effective follow-up in strengthening health cooperation between the two countries.
