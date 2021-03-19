UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Fully Support Re-appointment Of Antonio Guterres's Re-appointment As UN Chief: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan to fully support re-appointment of Antonio Guterres's re-appointment as UN chief: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday had a telephonic conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and assured him of Pakistan's full support for his second term.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was pleased over António Guterres's willingness over his re-appointment and keeping in view his dedication for supremacy of UN charter and values, Pakistan would extend support in this regard.

Both the dignitaries discussed the COVID situation, Afghan peace process, Kashmir dispute and regional peace.

Qureshi said the continuous working and vibrant role of the UN Secretariat despite the COVID-related difficulties manifested the UN Secretary General's leadership capabilities.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had been the greatest supporter of the UN peace missions.

António Guterres thanked the foreign minister for assuring Pakistan's support for his second term.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

36 minutes ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

35 minutes ago

Ten Russians to compete in Tokyo Olympic athletics ..

4 minutes ago

SolarWinds Hack Affected Networks Outside US - FBI ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan, Qatar agree on cooperation in customs, t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.