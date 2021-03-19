(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday had a telephonic conversation with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and assured him of Pakistan's full support for his second term.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was pleased over António Guterres's willingness over his re-appointment and keeping in view his dedication for supremacy of UN charter and values, Pakistan would extend support in this regard.

Both the dignitaries discussed the COVID situation, Afghan peace process, Kashmir dispute and regional peace.

Qureshi said the continuous working and vibrant role of the UN Secretariat despite the COVID-related difficulties manifested the UN Secretary General's leadership capabilities.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had been the greatest supporter of the UN peace missions.

António Guterres thanked the foreign minister for assuring Pakistan's support for his second term.