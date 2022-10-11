UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Generate Additional Energy Via Thar-coal: Khurram Dastgir

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Pakistan to generate additional energy via Thar-coal: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that Pakistan had launched another project to generate additional energy through Thar-coal facility.

"We will include 1980 megawatt additional energy in the system through coal project," he said while talking to the ptv.

He said the nation would hear a good news regarding production of additional energy by coal project in the next summer.

The government, he said had a great vision to bring import of coal to zero level.

He said all out efforts were being made to use the indigenous resources for generating electricity for domestic and commercial consumers.

Pakistan's energy problems would be resolved after utilization of the local coal facility.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, had inaugurated Thar-coal project in 2014.

He said, the government had launched the second phase of Thar-coal project today (Monday).

In reply to a question, he said, Pakistan had a full potential to generate energy through internal resources.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Import Khurram Dastgir Khan All Government PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th October 2022

1 hour ago
 UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

10 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

10 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.