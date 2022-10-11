Pakistan to generate additional energy via Thar-coal: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that Pakistan had launched another project to generate additional energy through Thar-coal facility.

"We will include 1980 megawatt additional energy in the system through coal project," he said while talking to the ptv.

He said the nation would hear a good news regarding production of additional energy by coal project in the next summer.

The government, he said had a great vision to bring import of coal to zero level.

He said all out efforts were being made to use the indigenous resources for generating electricity for domestic and commercial consumers.

Pakistan's energy problems would be resolved after utilization of the local coal facility.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, had inaugurated Thar-coal project in 2014.

He said, the government had launched the second phase of Thar-coal project today (Monday).

In reply to a question, he said, Pakistan had a full potential to generate energy through internal resources.