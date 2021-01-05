Pakistan to get 1.2mln doses of coronavirus vaccine from China soon: Nausheen Hamid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on National Health Services (NHS) Dr Nausheen Hamid Tuesday informed that Pakistan has booked over 1.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese manufacturer Sinopharm which would be available in country by March 2021.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said in the first phase, frontline health workers will be vaccinated, while in the second phase, people over the age of 65 will be vaccinated. In the third phase, vaccine would be available for the general public.

The government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of cost to its people, she said, adding, phase III of clinical trials of Chinese vaccines was proceeding well and the it will be available to the people soon.

She also said that researchers and scientists of our country were busy with Covid-19 clinical trials depth studies which was showing positive results and proved it a safe vaccine which can increase the immune system of human body.

Replying to a question, she said schools are to be reopened fully by January 11 and a review meeting would be held to further discuss the situation, adding, we want to end uncertainty as soon as possible with the consultation of all stakeholders on the basic important issue like education.

She said schools must be reopened with better implementation of SOPs and more comprehensive support for children at the school including health, water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

She urged parents to make their children understand the importance of SOPs and help them follow preventive guidelines against the disease before schools will be reopening.

Nausheen advised citizens to continue precautions against COVID-19, although the number of daily new cases was declining.