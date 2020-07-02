Pakistan to get first portal for documentation of gender data

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan is working on a portal to help Pakistan for better reporting on its national and international commitments and policy actions with the gender equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):The United Nations (UN) Women Pakistan is working on a portal to help Pakistan for better reporting on its national and international commitments and policy actions with the gender equality.

"National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has been engaged as the technical partner for developing this data portal which is expected to be launched very soon," said a statement issued by UN Women Pakistan on Wednesday.

Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan Aisha Mukhtar said National Gender Data Portal, being developed in collaboration with National University of Sciences and Technology, would be launched soon.

The initiative would improve collection, compiling, production and use of standardized data for reporting on the country's national and international commitments and guiding informed policy actions to improve the lives of women and girls in Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan needs comprehensive localized data for effective implementation, monitoring and reporting of international commitments on gender equality including Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and SDGs.

In the first meeting of the Technical Review Group held recently, the partners dilated on various aspects and discussed key indicators to be included in the portal. Federal Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, who participated in the virtual meeting, said, "The National Gender Data Portal is a great initiative by NCSW and UN Women Pakistan, which the Ministry of Human Rights fully supports and we look forward to linking this with Human Rights Management Information System, in which we have included all provinces.

" Pakistan ranks 151 out of 153 in the latest Gender Gap report developed by the World Economic Forum which highlights the need to address the challenges using evidence-based interventions, She added.

This need has come up time and again for collecting, collating, integrating and disseminating data on gender indicators using dynamic tools that would inform and align policies for targeted interventions. Various streams of data sets exist at the national and provincial levels, these need to be integrated through a comprehensive platform that can generate analysis and reports for guiding policymakers and other stakeholders to advance the gender equality agendaHumera Azam Khan, Secretary National Commission Statues of Women , describing lack of standardized data for national and international reporting as well as policy advice as a serious gap, says,"This data portal will help in conducting regular analysis on the status of women in the country. I'm very grateful to UN Women for being our partner in many initiatives including this one, which once completed will be a landmark achievement." She added.