Pakistan to get oil at discounted rate from Russia: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Thursday that Russia had confirmed supply of petroleum products on "discounted rate".

Talking to a private news channel Minister of State said negotiations with Russia regarding oil and gas supplies had been very positive. Russian delegation's visit was scheduled to take place in second week of January, 2023 to finalise deal, he added.

The Minister went on to say that in addition to Russian private sector companies, government also approached Russia's public sector companies for LNG imports.

"Now there will be government-to-government agreements to have long term benefits", he elaborated.

Musadik said, Imran's double standards were becoming more obvious every day. "Toshakhana" like stories were coming out, which negated Imran's narrative of parsimony, he said.

He said although the economy is in a challenging but not panicked state. The government was making all-out efforts to benefit the populace, he added.