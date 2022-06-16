UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Get Out Of Economic Difficulties: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Pakistan to get out of economic difficulties: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government was left with no choice but to raise the prices of petroleum prices due to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) deal that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had signed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the government was left with no choice but to raise the prices of petroleum prices due to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) deal that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had signed.

The prime minister, in tweets on his Twitter handle, said, "I wonder whether those who struck the worst ever deal with IMF & took patently bad economic decisions have the conscience to face the truth. How can they pretend to be innocent when what the nation is going through is clearly their doing? Details soon.

"Acutely aware of the impact that a fuel price hike causes. Govt is left with no choice but to raise the prices due to IMF deal that PTI govt signed. Will take the nation into confidence on the specifics of the IMF-PTI deal soon. We will get out of these economic difficulties, IA," he added.

