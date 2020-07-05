UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Get Rid Of Corona Virus With People Unity: DC Bannu

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan to get rid of corona virus with people unity: DC Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi lauded the front line working for their 100-day determination and valuable services in fight against coronavirus including doctors, paramedics staff, police, journalists, Tiger Force, officials of the information department, Revenue Staff, Civil Defense Volunteers, Rescue 1122, TMA, WSSC, NGOs and district administration.

Addressing the function held in connection with the 100-day determination, Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi said that even before us, nations have been tested, their morale has been tested, in case of epidemic diseases, many are young and old, children and women have died.

However, the nations that have adopted patience, passion and the best strategy have risen again with the grace of Almighty Allah we will always show unionism in testing time either it was natural disasters like earthquake, flood and insurgency and militancy, DC Bannu added.

He said the state would get rid of this epidemic by consensus and unity. He said that today we should pledge, "We will continue to fight until the virus is eradicated and we will work together against its spread."At the end of the function, DC Bannu distributed certificates of appreciation among front line workers for their outstanding performance and prayers were offered for the victims of Corona virus.

