UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Get Rid Of Coronavirus Pandemic Soon: Minister Of Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:04 PM

Pakistan to get rid of coronavirus pandemic soon: Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary

Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday assured Pakistan would hopefully be the first one among few countries to get rid of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Saturday assured Pakistan would hopefully be the first one among few countries to get rid of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking on a private news channel, he said few weeks back, Pakistan had no capacity to deal with the challenge of Corona-virus but within a very short span of time we have improved our capacity and capabilities to fight against it.

Fawad said we were in dire need of safety kits, masks and ventilators amid COVID-19 outbreak, while we have increased our capacity in health system against this pandemic and now we will start manufacturing the ventilators indigenously on our own.

He said the morale of the nation is really high in this critical situation prevailing due to corona virus pandemic.

He said the people should follow the guidelines as precautionary measures and observe social distancing, stay at home and thus stay strong.

"While we must salute the dedication of our engineers, doctors, paramedical staff and security forces who are fighting against COVID-19 as frontline soldiers", he added.

Pakistan will be among the first few countries to get rid of this pandemic soon, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Fawad Chaudhry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand Registers 45 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deat ..

2 minutes ago

Plastic imports decrease 7.94% in 8 months of FY 2 ..

2 minutes ago

VOA pushes back against White House 'propaganda' c ..

5 minutes ago

Four notorious drug peddler nabbed, 10 kg hashish ..

6 minutes ago

Notorious Taliban Operative Killed in Western Afgh ..

6 minutes ago

Michael Atherton looks forward to competitive Pak ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.