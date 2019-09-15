Pakistan to give befitting response to any Indian misadventure: Pervez Khattak

(@imziishan)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday said Pakistan would respond to any Indian misadventure in a befitting manner.

The world inaction over Kashmir, he said, might lead to a direct military confrontation between the nuclear armed neighbours. Pakistan did not desire a war with India, but if the one was imposed, it would not let the enemy run, he added.

The minister was addressing a ceremony here, in which people of the area joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already highlighted the Kashmir issue internationally. Some eight million Kashmiris were facing the worst atrocities at the hands of Indian occupation forces and the prime minister had exposed the real face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was committing Muslims' genocide in the held valley.

Pervez Khattak said India had denied the Kashmiris their right to self determination, which it had accepted as per the United Nations' resolutions.

The prime minister would again raise the Kashmir issue in his forthcoming address to the UN General Assembly, he added.

The minister said Pakistan was now coming out of the economic crisis, caused by the poor polices of the past regimes. The PTI government took remedial measures and now the good days were not far when the people would enjoy a better life standard, he added.

He said Pakistan was today in safe hands as the PTI government was introducing long term polices to make Pakistan economically sound and stable.

He said the opposition political parties while in power had ruined the whole system through corrupt practices as they preferred personal interests over the public welfare.

He said the PTI government had taken steps to reform the institutions, including police, education, health and others .

The people of Pakistan had voted for the PTI, and its government would not let them down and would fulfill all the promises made with people during the general election, he added.