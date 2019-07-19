Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav: FO

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, July18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday announced to grant consular access to Indian serving Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, in pursuance of the decision by the International Court of Justice announced on Wednesday.

"As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that in pursuance of the ICJ decision, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav had been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Commander Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 in a counter-intelligence operation from the Balochistan province. A military court had given him death sentence on April 10, 2017 on charges of espionage following his confession on operating for India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to conduct terrorist activities on the Pakistani soil.