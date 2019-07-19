UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbushan Jadhav: FO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav: FO

ISLAMABAD, July18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Thursday announced to grant consular access to Indian serving Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, in pursuance of the decision by the International Court of Justice announced on Wednesday.

"As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that in pursuance of the ICJ decision, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav had been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Commander Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 in a counter-intelligence operation from the Balochistan province. A military court had given him death sentence on April 10, 2017 on charges of espionage following his confession on operating for India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to conduct terrorist activities on the Pakistani soil.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Balochistan Foreign Office Vienna March April 2017 2016 From Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

23 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

25 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

25 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

25 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

25 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.