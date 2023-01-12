Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

(@Abdulla99267510)

A ceremony will be held at the Trusteeship Council chamber where the baton will be transferred to Cuba.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2023) Pakistan will hand over the chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China to Cuba on Thursday, after completing its one-year term.

The programme includes a video statement by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari followed by remarks, through video-link, by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez.

Among others, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi will also address the event.