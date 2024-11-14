Pakistan to have 62 mln diabetics by 2045; experts call for urgent policy action

Health experts agree that the consumption of ultra-processed foods lurking with industrially produced trans fats, sugar and salt are major contributing factors to the diabetes surge in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Health experts agree that the consumption of ultra-processed foods lurking with industrially produced trans fats, sugar and salt are major contributing factors to the diabetes surge in Pakistan.

Referring to the data, they noted that Pakistan is on the way to making 62 million people diabetic by 2045. The number of people living with diabetes in Pakistan increased from 6.3 million in 2011 to 33 million in 2021 and approximately 36 million in 2024, with an additional one million as pre-diabetic.

The sharp surge of diabetes has ranked Pakistan a number one country globally in terms of the prevalence rate of diseases where every third of adult Pakistanis is diabetic. If no immediate policy action is taken, the situation will further deteriorate.

They expressed these views during a walk organized jointly by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Heartfile, Pakistan Youth Change Advocates, Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI) and others in front of National Press Club Islamabad on world diabetes day, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Country Coordinator Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), Munawar Hussain said that sweet drinks are the largest source of the intake of sugar in the diet. He said that the liquid sugar in sweet drinks alters the metabolism of the body, and promote excess calorie intake which leads to type 2 diabetes and many other fatal diseases.

He said that several research studies indicate that consumption of sugary drinks has clear link with type 2 diabetes. The regular consumption of sweet drinks may increase the risk of diseased by 30 percent, which could be cut down by reducing its consumption, he added.

He said that due to the negative health effects of ultra-processed food and beverage products, several countries have taken effective policy measures to reduce their consumption. He said that these measures include increasing excise tax on these products and enactment of front of pack labeling and warning signs to guide consumers for making healthier food choices, and limiting industrially produced trans fats to 2 % of the total fats in all food sources.

General Secretary Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Sanaullah Ghumman said that higher taxes on sugary drinks prove to be an effective strategy for reducing the prevalence of diabetes and other fatal non-communicable diseases.

This approach has been successfully adopted by approximately 50 countries, including Bahrain, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, he said adding that the outcomes of these measures have shown promising results in significantly decreasing the consumption of sugary drinks and lowering the prevalence of diabetes in these nations.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Heart File Dr. Saba stressed the importance of curbing SSB consumption to combat diabetes. “The link between sugar-sweetened beverages and diabetes is well-documented. As a medical doctor, I can see how excessive sugar intake contributes to the rise of NCDs. Raising excise taxes on all type of sweetened drinks is an evidence based strategy to reduce its consumption and cut down diabetes", she said.

"World Diabetes Day is a crucial opportunity to raise awareness about the link between industrially produced trans fats and the rising rates of diabetes in Pakistan,” said Mukhtar Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of CPDI. “Trans fats are a significant contributor to this crisis, and we must eliminate them from our food system", he maintained.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt said, “I and my entire society of journalists will support taxes campaign and request the government to take immediate the other policy measure like regulating trans fats.”

Students, civil society representatives, health experts and public health advocates were carrying placards calling for necessary policy steps to reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks.

The walk was also attended by Dr. Qayyam Awan Senior Executive Vice President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Afzal Butt- President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Anwar Raza, Dr. Saba- CEO Heart File, Munawar Hussain-Country Coordinator Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), Areeba Shahid- Executive Director of Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA), Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed Ali- Executive Director Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI), Sana Ullah Ghumman General Secretary Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), representatives of civil society, media, students, teachers, health experts and people from all walks of life.