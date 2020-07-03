UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Have First-ever Space Museum In Capital: Scientific Committee

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:31 PM

The Scientific Committee of the National Astronomical Observation Commission in a meeting held here Friday decided to set up Pakistan's first ever space museum in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Scientific Committee of the National Astronomical Observation Commission in a meeting held here Friday decided to set up Pakistan's first ever space museum in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhary chaired the meeting, which was attended by the members of the committee.

The committee decided to set up Pakistan's first space museum in Islamabad.

The Federal minister announced that the first ever space museum will be established within eight months.

The meeting also decided to set up five astronomical observatories in Pakistan. It was unanimously decided that astronomical observatories would be set up in Islamabad and Gwadar at the initial phase.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhary said that provincial governments have also been asked to established space museums in provincial capitals.

"From looking at the moon to beyond the stars, you will be able to explore the universe in future", he said.

