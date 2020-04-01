UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Have Its Own Anti-COVID Vaccine Soon: Dr Javed Akram

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:16 PM

Pakistan to have its own anti-COVID vaccine soon: Dr Javed Akram

University of Health Sciences Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram Wednesday expressed optimism that Pakistan would have its own vaccine for the treatment of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :University of Health Sciences Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram Wednesday expressed optimism that Pakistan would have its own vaccine for the treatment of coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we had joined the global efforts to research the changes or mutations in the wake of COVID-19.

Dr Javed Akram said coronavirus, locally known as SARS-2, was transmitted from person to person and mutation was changed at nine stages and its impact could now be observed in the light of our immunity system.

He said Pakistan would be succeeded in indigenous preparation of anti-coronavirus vaccine within next couple of weeks as our immunity system was slow acetylator.

