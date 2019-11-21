Pakistan to have state-of-the-art Science and Technology Park

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said Pakistan would establish a state of the art Science and Technology Park in collaboration with Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said Pakistan would establish a state of the art Science and Technology Park in collaboration with Russia

This was agreed by Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting with Minister of Science and Higher education of Russia, Mikhail Kotyukov in Moscow, said a message received here.

Both the counterparts discussed possible ways of cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and technology.

The federal minister said a high level commission would be established to explore avenues for practical cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

Fawad Chaudhry invited Russian counterpart to visit Pakistan and wished to establish a High Tech University as a Joint Venture with Russia.

He also invited Russian companies to contribute in Biotechnology/ Herbal park going to be established in Jhelum.

Russian Minister assured every possible cooperation at the level of research institutions especially in the field of high tech cutting edge technology.