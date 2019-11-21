Pakistan To Have State-of-the-art Science And Technology Park
Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:04 PM
Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said Pakistan would establish a state of the art Science and Technology Park in collaboration with Russia
This was agreed by Fawad Chaudhry in a meeting with Minister of Science and Higher education of Russia, Mikhail Kotyukov in Moscow, said a message received here.
Both the counterparts discussed possible ways of cooperation between the two countries in the field of science and technology.
The federal minister said a high level commission would be established to explore avenues for practical cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.
Fawad Chaudhry invited Russian counterpart to visit Pakistan and wished to establish a High Tech University as a Joint Venture with Russia.
He also invited Russian companies to contribute in Biotechnology/ Herbal park going to be established in Jhelum.
Russian Minister assured every possible cooperation at the level of research institutions especially in the field of high tech cutting edge technology.