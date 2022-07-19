Pakistan to highlight Kashmir issue at all global forums: Qamar Zaman Kaira

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that brave Kashmiris passed a resolution in Srinagar for accession to Pakistan 75 years ago on July 19

In his message regarding Kashmir's Accession Day to Pakistan, he said that for the right of self-determination, Kashmiris have sacrificed their life, property in the last seven decades.

The commitment of Kashmiris to Pakistan is eternal, Qamar said adding that India cannot break strong ties of Kashmiris with Pakistan under any circumstances.

The burial of martyrs in the green crescent flag is an open expression of the commitment of Kashmiris to Pakistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira said.

He said, Kashmiris hoist the flag of Pakistan on every street and intersection of Occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiri youth are determined like their forefathers for the right of self-determination and accession to Pakistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira said adding that all Indian tactics to break Kashmiris' resolve for self-determination will fail.

Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris at all forums of the world, the adviser said.