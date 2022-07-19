UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Highlight Kashmir Issue At All Global Forums: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Pakistan to highlight Kashmir issue at all global forums: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that brave Kashmiris passed a resolution in Srinagar for accession to Pakistan 75 years ago on July 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that brave Kashmiris passed a resolution in Srinagar for accession to Pakistan 75 years ago on July 19.

In his message regarding Kashmir's Accession Day to Pakistan, he said that for the right of self-determination, Kashmiris have sacrificed their life, property in the last seven decades.

The commitment of Kashmiris to Pakistan is eternal, Qamar said adding that India cannot break strong ties of Kashmiris with Pakistan under any circumstances.

The burial of martyrs in the green crescent flag is an open expression of the commitment of Kashmiris to Pakistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira said.

He said, Kashmiris hoist the flag of Pakistan on every street and intersection of Occupied Kashmir.

Kashmiri youth are determined like their forefathers for the right of self-determination and accession to Pakistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira said adding that all Indian tactics to break Kashmiris' resolve for self-determination will fail.

Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris at all forums of the world, the adviser said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Qamar Zaman Kaira Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan July All

Recent Stories

Acting Governor Sindh meets Saeed Khawar

Acting Governor Sindh meets Saeed Khawar

2 minutes ago
 DHF terms 19th July, Kashmir's accession day a his ..

DHF terms 19th July, Kashmir's accession day a historic moment : Ch. Shaheen Iqb ..

2 minutes ago
 UK breaches 40C for first time, heat records tumbl ..

UK breaches 40C for first time, heat records tumble in France

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes resolution for holding PMS exam ..

KP Assembly passes resolution for holding PMS examinations in Nov

2 minutes ago
 Longu reviews relief supplies and activities durin ..

Longu reviews relief supplies and activities during recent rains in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 SACM for timely completion of Ghotki-Kandhkot Brid ..

SACM for timely completion of Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge on River Indus

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.