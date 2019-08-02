Pakistan to highlight Kashmir issue at every fora with renewed spirit: Syed Fakhar Imam

Chairman Parliamentary Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said Pakistan would highlight the Kashmir issue at every fora to sensitize the world about India's tyranny in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said Pakistan would highlight the Kashmir issue at every fora to sensitize the world about India 's tyranny in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He urged the permanent member states of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play role in demilitarization of IoK and giving its people their legitimate right to self-determination Addressing a press conference here, Fakhar said Pakistan would ask the member states to influence India for immediate end of massive human rights violations being committed by brutal Indian forces in IoK and resolve the long-standing issue of Kashmir as per the resolutions passed by UNSC.

He said Pakistan had improved its bilateral ties with most of UNSC permanent member states, hoping that the planned contact would yield positive results, especially in favour of Kashmiris.

US President Donald Trump had publicly asked twice to play role as a mediator between India and Pakistan to resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute, he said.

China, which always been Pakistan's best friend, also appreciated Trump's offer and showed alacrity to work with all stakeholders for the purpose, Fakhar added.

The chairman said the US President was aware of the fact that both the Afghan and Kashmir issues had to be resolved for sustainable peace in South Asia region.

To a query, Fakhar said he did not know about France and the United Kingdom's stance over the issue but Pakistan's relation with Russia had improved further in the recent past.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also talked about Kashmir issue after winning the recent general election but his intransigent companions refused to back out from their rigid stance on Kashmir.

He reiterated Pakistan's firm stance on Kashmir and expressed resolve to work for Kashmiris' legitimate right of plebiscite and get free IoK from Indian subjugation.

He said the status of Kashmir committee was changed from National Assembly to parliamentary committee in 90s and mandated to raise the Kashmir issue at every level.

Fakhar said the committee had held six meetings and arranged 15 to 16 events to highlight and discuss the atrocities of Indian Army committing in the IoK.

He said the committee could only raise the issue of Kashmir as it did not have any other power.