Pakistan to highlight sham case, conviction against Yaseen Malik at international level: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Saturday said that Pakistan and the people of AJK would highlight the sham, false and fabricated case against pro-freedom Kashmir's leader Yaseen Malik at all international level.

Addressing the press conference, he held that the fascist Modi led government could not suppress the voice for freedom in the valley and in addition the movement of freedom would be more strong and rise with great passion due to these heinous acts .

Prime Minister AJK also condemned the conviction of Kashmiri leader Muhammad Yasin Malik by an Indian court in a fake terrorism related case.

Malilk was charged with unfounded allegations of unlawful fundraising; being a member of an alleged terrorist organization; sedition and instigating a criminal conspiracy.

Moreover, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also recalled that in the past fake charges were levelled in Indian courts against prominent leaders like Maqbool Bhatt and Afzal Guru that resulted in their execution.

He further added that now Indian government was implicating prominent pro-freedom Kashmiri leader (Yasin Malik) who has a huge following in Kashmir, also fearing that his life under the Indian authorities was not safe.

Meanwhile, Sardar Tanveer urged the International Human Rights Organizations to take cognizance of the human rights violation in IIOJK.

In addition to this, the act under which he was tried was in sheer violation of set principles of international law, the AJK PM added.

Mushaal Malik also termed the conviction of her husband (Yasin Malik) by the Indian Court as shameful and vowed that Kashmiris would not rest till the verdict is reversed ensuring his release from Indian unlawful detention.

She said that Yasin has been the face of freedom struggle of Kashmir and his resilience and courage has given the people of Kashmir a new hope that was the reason the Indian occupation forces were now planning to take his life.

Mushaal, who is also the Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, warned that if the fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not stop himself from committing the same old mistakes of silencing the freedom fighters via tortured to death and judicial murders, it would be tantamount of putting India into an unending war whose flames would reduce the country into ashes.

She further lamented that fascist Modi led government turned the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into a tortured cell but the international community was indifferent while observing a deafening silence over the unabated heinous war crimes being committed by Indian authorities.

Mushaal further urged the Indian authorities to stop the victimization of the true representatives of the Kashmiri people and let them decide their fate because all brutal and inhuman acts failed to serve their purpose to defuse their freedom struggle.

The hurriyat leader further said that Yasin was a symbol of peaceful resistance movement to break the shackles of Indian slavery and he could not be deterred by implicating him in fabricated cases.

She further reminded the world powers, UN bodies and human right organisations of their due responsibility to raise voice against this world worst criminal act of convicting Yasin and force Indian authorities to release him from jail.