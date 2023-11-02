Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

(@Abdulla99267510)

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja agreed to hold the elections on February 8, 2024.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2023) President Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have reached an agreement to conduct the general elections in the country on February 8, 2024. This decision follows a brief meeting at the President's House in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan, Mr. Sikandar Sultan Raja, along with Attorney General for Pakistan, Mr. Mansoor Usman Awan, and four members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, met with President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr to discuss the date for the upcoming General Elections in the country.

President Arif Alvi was briefed on the progress made by the ECP in terms of delimitation and election preparations. The ECP presented three different dates for the elections: January 28, February 4, and February 8. However, it was suggested that February 11 would be a more suitable date to allow all political parties to run their election campaigns effectively.

After a thorough discussion, the meeting unanimously agreed to schedule the General Elections in the country on February 8, 2024.

Earlier on the same day, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to promptly announce the date for the upcoming general elections in the country. Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, instructed the ECP to consult with the president and announce the election date without delay.

He also urged the Attorney General to facilitate a meeting between the ECP team and the president.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the selected date would be binding for all stakeholders and adjourned the case until the following day, which is Friday.

During the proceedings on Thursday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disclosed that the general elections in the country are scheduled to take place on February 11, 2024. This assurance was provided by the ECP's legal counsel during the hearing of a case related to conducting general elections within a 90-day timeframe.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah, presided over the case. Various parties, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and others, had filed the petitions challenging the decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and the delay in general elections beyond 90 days.

The ECP officials, the Attorney General, PTI counsel Ali Zafar, and PPP's Farooq H. Naek appeared before the court. During the proceedings, Barrister Zafar argued for the necessity of holding general elections within the stipulated 90 days, emphasizing the importance of protecting basic human rights.