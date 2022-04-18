UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Hold Meeting With IMF, World Bank In Washington

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2022 | 11:33 AM

Pakistan to hold meeting with IMF, World Bank in Washington

The latest reports say that Pakistani officials are expected to make fresh contacts with the IMF on the sidelines of the meeting,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2022) Pakistan will attend the upcoming annual spring meeting with International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this year in Washington.

The latest reports say that a high-level delegation will meet the officials of IMF and the World Bank.

They say that the Pakistani officials are expected to make fresh contacts with the IMF on the sidelines of the meeting,

The revival of the IMF programme still remains a far cry, just because of existing widening gap on account of twin deficits, including the budget and current account deficits for this fiscal year,

The reports say that the Ministry of Finance will hold a technical meeting with the IMF this Friday but there is no virtual meeting due for review talks.

Miftah Ismail also confirmed the development regarding participation of the Pakistani team in the BWIs meeting.

