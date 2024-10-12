Open Menu

Pakistan To Host 23 CHG-SCO Meeting On Oct 15-16

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan to host 23 CHG-SCO meeting on Oct 15-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Pakistan will host the twenty-third meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from 15 to 16 October in Islamabad.

“In his capacity as the current Chair of the CHG, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the upcoming CHG meeting,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

SCO member States will be represented by the Prime Ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

Prime Minister of Mongolia (Observer State) and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan (Special Guest) will also participate in the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegation on the sidelines of the meeting.

The CHG meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.

“The leaders will adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member States and approve the budget of the Organization,” it was further added.

