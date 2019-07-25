Pakistan to host 5th conference of CPA for Asian Region from July 29

The National Assembly Secretariat would host 5th conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) for Asian Region here from July 29 to August 2

The CPA links Parliamentarians and parliamentary staff from over 180 national, state, provincial and territorial Parliaments and legislatures across the Commonwealth through its network, a National Assembly Secretariat press release said here on Thursday.

The CPA, founded in 1911, is an international community of Commonwealth Parliaments and legislatures working together to deepen the Commonwealth's commitment to the highest standards of democratic governance.

The body is consited of over 180 branches formed in Legislatures in Commonwealth countries which subscribe to parliamentary democracy.

The CPA Asia Region comprised of Federal parliaments of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as well as the four Provincial Assemblies of Pakistan.

The CPA's mission is to promote the advancement of parliamentary democracy by enhancing knowledge and understanding of democratic governance, for which it builds an informed parliamentary community and increases further cooperation among its Parliaments and legislatures.

The CPA helps identify benchmarks of good governance and implement the enduring values of the Commonwealth.

The CPA aims to promote knowledge of the constitutional, legislative, economic, social and cultural aspects of parliamentary democracy.