Pakistan to host Afghan Refugee conference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Pakistan will host the conference on Afghan refugees in Pakistan with collaboration of the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) from Monday Feb 17 .20 countries ambassadors will attend the conference that however aids the afghan refugee.

The UN Secretary General (SG) Antonio Guterres, Filippo Grandee (UNCHR) and Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the conference. The UN SG Antonio Guterres reached Islamabad on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan hosted the Afghan Refugee for 40 years they however been the reason of certain agitations.

4 million Afghan refugees came to Pakistan when Soviet Union took over Afghanistan in 1978. Who were provided with shelter and accommodated in special camps of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.Pakistan took measures for their health, education, food and basic needs. Pakistan deserves the highest commendation in the history for looking after the Afghan Refugees.