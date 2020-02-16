UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Host Afghan Refugee Conference

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 04:24 PM

Pakistan to host Afghan Refugee conference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Pakistan will host the conference on Afghan refugees in Pakistan with collaboration of the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) from Monday Feb 17 .20 countries ambassadors will attend the conference that however aids the afghan refugee.

The UN Secretary General (SG) Antonio Guterres, Filippo Grandee (UNCHR) and Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the conference. The UN SG Antonio Guterres reached Islamabad on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan hosted the Afghan Refugee for 40 years they however been the reason of certain agitations.

4 million Afghan refugees came to Pakistan when Soviet Union took over Afghanistan in 1978. Who were provided with shelter and accommodated in special camps of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.Pakistan took measures for their health, education, food and basic needs. Pakistan deserves the highest commendation in the history for looking after the Afghan Refugees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations AIDS Education Sunday From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

1 hour ago

FAB issues bonds valued at over AED3 billion withi ..

1 hour ago

Saudi youth to volunteer at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.