Pakistan To Host All Flags Together Event To Showcase Cultural Diplomacy, UN Unity

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Pakistan is set to host the second edition of the All Flags Together (AFT) event on Thursday, November 2, at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) premises.

The event would be organized by Devcom-Pakistan in collaboration with the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture and the PNCA.

The AFT event is a daylong celebration of cultural diplomacy and UN unity. It will feature a range of activities, including a youth conference, an interactive panel discussion with experts, international food stalls, an art and craft exhibition, and a showcase of organizations' work, as per a news release on Sunday.

The event is expected to draw over ten thousand participants, including diplomats, UN officials, youth, and citizens. It is a free-entry event, but registration is required.

Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan, Munir Ahmed emphasized that the AFT event is intended to support UN organizations and member states in their efforts to protect human rights, preserve cultural heritage, and promote peace through interfaith harmony, democracy, and development.

He stated, "Unity and understanding are essential in commemorating the UN day annually on October 24th to celebrate the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945."

The AFT event is designed as a daylong concept to bring together diplomats, expatriates, development and UN organizations, and local residents to foster cohesive and collaborative efforts in bridging the gap of bilateral and multilateral cultural understanding, Ahmed noted.

