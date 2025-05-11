Pakistan To Host "Beyond The Plastic Waste" Conference Ahead Of World Environment Day
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan will hold a high-level conference, "Beyond the Plastic Waste," on June 3 to mark World Environment Day, focusing on solutions to the country’s growing plastic pollution crisis.
Organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) and partners, the event will feature expert discussions and recognize environmental initiatives through the Pakistan Environmental Awards.
The conference will include panels on "Plastic Waste: From Pollution to Solution "Single-Use Plastics: Sustainable Alternatives,"and "The Waste business: Recycling and Resource Management." Awards will honor corporate sustainability efforts, NGO projects, and media contributions to environmental awareness.
Munir Ahmed, Devcom-Pakistan’s Executive Director, highlighted the urgency of tackling plastic pollution, which contaminates land, rivers, and even human bodies through microplastics. "World Environment Day 2025 calls for collective action,"he said.
"With global plastic treaty negotiations ahead, Pakistan must strengthen its policies and public engagement."
Pakistan generates 3.
9 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with 70% mismanaged—dumped, burned, or flushed into waterways. The Indus River carries over 164,000 tonnes of plastic into the Arabian Sea each year, ranking among the world’s most polluted rivers.
The government has introduced the Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Regulations (2023) and the "Living Indus Initiative," aiming for "zero plastic waste" cities. However, weak enforcement and limited public awareness hinder progress.
Ahmed emphasized the need for "systemic change, including better waste management and sustainable alternatives."
The event aligns with this year’s World Environment Day theme, hosted by the Republic of Korea, focusing on ending plastic pollution globally.
"By beating plastic pollution, we secure a healthier future,"Ahmed said, urging businesses, policymakers, and citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices.
The conference aims to inspire actionable solutions ahead of key international negotiations on the UN plastic treaty.
World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5, with events worldwide promoting environmental stewardship.
