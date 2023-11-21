Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 05:57 PM

Pakistan to host DCO's Digital Investment summit next year: Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif Tuesday said that Pakistan will host the Digital Cooperation Organization's (DCO) first-ever summit on Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) early next year

This announcement was made during a virtual meeting with the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization, where strategic initiatives for the expansion of Pakistani IT companies in DCO member states were also discussed.

Dr. Umar Saif talked about Pakistan's robust relations with all DCO member countries and unveiled an innovative approach to facilitate digital businesses through the introduction of the DCO digital passport.

This passport, he described as a one-stop-shop, aims to streamline the process for Pakistani companies looking to expand into markets, starting with Saudi Arabia.

The minister underscored the pivotal role of DCO in enhancing the investor network for the upcoming Pakistan Startup Fund, a move set to elevate the startup ecosystem in the country.

DCO member states included Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, and Jordan.

Meanwhile, Dr. Umar Saif chaired a crucial meeting to finalize a strategic plan with the Higher education Commission (HEC) aimed at elevating the quality of Computer Science students in universities and ensuring their seamless placement in the IT industry.

During this meeting, it was decided that HEC, in collaboration with PASHA, PSEB, and the National Computing Education Accreditation Council, would conduct a standardized test to assess and ensure the quality of IT students in their final semester.

The initiative included an industry co-opt program, providing students with 6-9 credit units for hands-on experience in the IT industry before graduation.

PASHA will collaborate with the industry to ensure the placement of qualified students in IT companies, fostering job opportunities in alignment with industry needs.

More Stories From Pakistan