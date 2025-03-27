Open Menu

Pakistan To Host First Digital FDI Event On April 29-30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan to host first Digital FDI event on April 29-30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Pakistan will host its first-ever Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) event on April 29 and 30 to attract international investors by showcasing opportunities in the country's digital and IT sectors.

“This is an opportunity for the world to recognize Pakistan as a new hub for technology and innovation,” said an official from the Ministry of IT.

The event will include high-level meetings, policy discussions, and networking sessions, fostering international collaboration in technology and digital investments.

According to the official, this initiative is a major step toward positioning Pakistan as a regional center for technology. "It’s not just an event; it reflects Pakistan’s readiness to be part of the global digital economy,” he added.

Pakistan is organizing the forum in partnership with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), led by Saudi Arabia. Member states of the DCO and other nations are expected to attend, making it a global platform for digital investment.

“The Primary goal is to establish Pakistan as a key destination for digital foreign direct investment,” the official said. He highlighted that Pakistan has a young and skilled workforce, with over 150 million people under the age of 35, making it an attractive location for global digital businesses.

“Our expertise in cybersecurity, fintech, and emerging technologies is expanding rapidly, and many of our startups are on the verge of becoming unicorns,” he added.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

32 minutes ago
 Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

1 hour ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

1 hour ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

1 hour ago
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

1 hour ago
 DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

1 hour ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

1 hour ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan