Pakistan To Host First Digital FDI Event On April 29-30
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 08:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Pakistan will host its first-ever Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) event on April 29 and 30 to attract international investors by showcasing opportunities in the country's digital and IT sectors.
“This is an opportunity for the world to recognize Pakistan as a new hub for technology and innovation,” said an official from the Ministry of IT.
The event will include high-level meetings, policy discussions, and networking sessions, fostering international collaboration in technology and digital investments.
According to the official, this initiative is a major step toward positioning Pakistan as a regional center for technology. "It’s not just an event; it reflects Pakistan’s readiness to be part of the global digital economy,” he added.
Pakistan is organizing the forum in partnership with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), led by Saudi Arabia. Member states of the DCO and other nations are expected to attend, making it a global platform for digital investment.
“The Primary goal is to establish Pakistan as a key destination for digital foreign direct investment,” the official said. He highlighted that Pakistan has a young and skilled workforce, with over 150 million people under the age of 35, making it an attractive location for global digital businesses.
“Our expertise in cybersecurity, fintech, and emerging technologies is expanding rapidly, and many of our startups are on the verge of becoming unicorns,” he added.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..
US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk
ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility
Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai
Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..
Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid
Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme ..
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conducts Ramadan Iftar programme in M ..
UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..
Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..
Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to host first Digital FDI event on April 29-306 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KP operations16 minutes ago
-
Special Eid trains begin operations to facilitate passengers16 minutes ago
-
Nation seeks blessings on Lailatul Qadr as special prayers held at Faisal, Badshahi mosques & across ..3 hours ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for operations against terrorists8 hours ago
-
Special Dua held on 27th Shab e Qadar at Jamia Masjid Eid Gah8 hours ago
-
Gov’t focused on sustainable growth, energy reforms: Ali Pervez Malik9 hours ago
-
Consul General visits Ramadan Iftar Tent in Dubai9 hours ago
-
11 Khwarij terrorists killed in 4 separate engagements in KPK9 hours ago
-
Fire breaks out in kids' store warehouse9 hours ago
-
Special collective prayer held at Badshahi Mosque on Laylatul Qadr9 hours ago
-
Asif urges Afghan to stop defunct org. damaging peace in KP, Balochistan9 hours ago