Pakistan to host first Digital FDI event on April 29-30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Pakistan will host its first-ever Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) event on April 29 and 30 to attract international investors by showcasing opportunities in the country's digital and IT sectors.

“This is an opportunity for the world to recognize Pakistan as a new hub for technology and innovation,” said an official from the Ministry of IT.

The event will include high-level meetings, policy discussions, and networking sessions, fostering international collaboration in technology and digital investments.

According to the official, this initiative is a major step toward positioning Pakistan as a regional center for technology. "It’s not just an event; it reflects Pakistan’s readiness to be part of the global digital economy,” he added.

Pakistan is organizing the forum in partnership with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), led by Saudi Arabia. Member states of the DCO and other nations are expected to attend, making it a global platform for digital investment.

“The Primary goal is to establish Pakistan as a key destination for digital foreign direct investment,” the official said. He highlighted that Pakistan has a young and skilled workforce, with over 150 million people under the age of 35, making it an attractive location for global digital businesses.

“Our expertise in cybersecurity, fintech, and emerging technologies is expanding rapidly, and many of our startups are on the verge of becoming unicorns,” he added.