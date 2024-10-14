Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit and Awards' on Oct 24

In a historic move to address Pakistan’s growing environmental challenges and to mark World Sustainability Day, the first “Pakistan Sustainability Summit and Awards” will be held on October 24, here at a local hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) In a historic move to address Pakistan’s growing environmental challenges and to mark World Sustainability Day, the first “Pakistan Sustainability Summit and Awards” will be held on October 24, here at a local hotel.

The event is a collaboration between Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network), the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, and NUSTainable, the sustainability office of NUST (National University of Sciences and Technology).

According to organizers, this landmark summit aims to mainstream World Sustainability Day, typically celebrated on October 26 worldwide. The summit seeks to engage various stakeholders and promote sustainable development in response to the country's escalating environmental crises.

Munir Ahmed, Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan, highlighted the critical importance of adopting sustainable practices in Pakistan, a country facing increasing threats from climate change, resource depletion, and biodiversity loss.

He said, “Sustainability practices are less understood and often compromised in Pakistan. We face economic disasters that require an urgent transition toward sustainable development.”

The event will serve as a platform to foster collaboration among government agencies, private enterprises, NGOs, academia, and other key players.

By encouraging public-private partnerships, the summit aims to promote the responsible use of resources, environmental protection, and social equity while also raising awareness about green business opportunities and best sustainability practices.

Key sessions at the summit will explore topics such as "Healthy Planet, Thriving Economy, and People’s Wellbeing." The event is set to engage a diverse audience, including government officials, industry leaders, environmental advocates, and young innovators. Attendees will also include diplomats, private sector CEOs, sustainability officers, and global organizations committed to sustainable development.

A significant highlight of the event will be the presentation of the “Leaders in Sustainability Awards.” These awards will recognize organizations and businesses across ten categories, including Climate Action, Biodiversity Conservation, Renewable Energy Excellence, and Circular Economy Innovation. The awards aim to showcase outstanding contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting ecosystems, promoting clean energy, and more.

By the end of the summit, organizers hope to generate meaningful policy recommendations, foster new public-private partnerships, and increase environmental awareness nationwide.

The event is poised to not only encourage sustainable business practices but also inspire innovative solutions to Pakistan’s environmental challenges.