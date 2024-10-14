Pakistan To Host First-ever 'Sustainability Summit And Awards' On Oct 24
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 06:07 PM
In a historic move to address Pakistan’s growing environmental challenges and to mark World Sustainability Day, the first “Pakistan Sustainability Summit and Awards” will be held on October 24, here at a local hotel
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) In a historic move to address Pakistan’s growing environmental challenges and to mark World Sustainability Day, the first “Pakistan Sustainability Summit and Awards” will be held on October 24, here at a local hotel.
The event is a collaboration between Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network), the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, and NUSTainable, the sustainability office of NUST (National University of Sciences and Technology).
According to organizers, this landmark summit aims to mainstream World Sustainability Day, typically celebrated on October 26 worldwide. The summit seeks to engage various stakeholders and promote sustainable development in response to the country's escalating environmental crises.
Munir Ahmed, Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan, highlighted the critical importance of adopting sustainable practices in Pakistan, a country facing increasing threats from climate change, resource depletion, and biodiversity loss.
He said, “Sustainability practices are less understood and often compromised in Pakistan. We face economic disasters that require an urgent transition toward sustainable development.”
The event will serve as a platform to foster collaboration among government agencies, private enterprises, NGOs, academia, and other key players.
By encouraging public-private partnerships, the summit aims to promote the responsible use of resources, environmental protection, and social equity while also raising awareness about green business opportunities and best sustainability practices.
Key sessions at the summit will explore topics such as "Healthy Planet, Thriving Economy, and People’s Wellbeing." The event is set to engage a diverse audience, including government officials, industry leaders, environmental advocates, and young innovators. Attendees will also include diplomats, private sector CEOs, sustainability officers, and global organizations committed to sustainable development.
A significant highlight of the event will be the presentation of the “Leaders in Sustainability Awards.” These awards will recognize organizations and businesses across ten categories, including Climate Action, Biodiversity Conservation, Renewable Energy Excellence, and Circular Economy Innovation. The awards aim to showcase outstanding contributions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting ecosystems, promoting clean energy, and more.
By the end of the summit, organizers hope to generate meaningful policy recommendations, foster new public-private partnerships, and increase environmental awareness nationwide.
The event is poised to not only encourage sustainable business practices but also inspire innovative solutions to Pakistan’s environmental challenges.
Recent Stories
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM
Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC
It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir
24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..
Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl
OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder
Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..
Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S
Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi stresses enhancing Red Crescent's role for public benefit10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 341 kg drugs during operations10 minutes ago
-
PHA Christian employee selected for Jordan pilgrimage10 minutes ago
-
Prisoners to have pulao, beef, paratha under new rules30 minutes ago
-
District administration taking action for dengue prevention30 minutes ago
-
PU admission forms30 minutes ago
-
PU seminar on Tuesday30 minutes ago
-
Candidates' lists for Sindh local government by-elections released30 minutes ago
-
International Day of Girl Child observed30 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes of 1,800 litre substandard milk30 minutes ago
-
GCU organizes seminar30 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 60 properties30 minutes ago