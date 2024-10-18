Pakistan To Host Global Gathering Of Lawmakers For Justice, Peace
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) National Assembly of Pakistan is set to host the 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court (CAP-ICC) on October 28-29 here.
The event will bring together parliamentarians from around the world to engage in open dialogue with their parliamentary peers, experts, academics, government officials, representatives of the International Criminal Court and international organizations.
The focus of the sessions will be on advancing domestic and international criminal justice, promoting the rule of law, and upholding human rights, said a news release.
The event will also delve upon Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
As the current President of PGA, Syed Naveed Qamar, a seasoned Pakistani politician and Member of the National Assembly, will lead this important gathering.
His leadership emphasizes Pakistan's pivotal role in global discussions on justice, human rights, and the rule of law.
The National Assembly is all set to welcome delegates from across the globe for two days of strategic discussions and networking.
The hosting of this global event reflects Pakistan’s growing role in promoting global justice, human rights, and security.
It will also serve as a shining example of Pakistan’s progress in advancing democratic principles and reinforcing a rules-based international order.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness session on '1000 Industrial Stitching Units'59 seconds ago
-
DC reviews measure taken for beautification of city1 minute ago
-
Two accused escape from lock-up1 minute ago
-
DSP visits to review security arrangements for festival1 minute ago
-
PM reaffirms support to Palestine, Lebanon people; calls for donations to relief fund1 minute ago
-
KPCPWC, PPA ink agreement for protection of children11 minutes ago
-
Economic stability depends on peace: PML-N leader11 minutes ago
-
Minor girl killed in road mishap11 minutes ago
-
KP Higher education department setup Women’s Center of Excellence to empower women21 minutes ago
-
SCO summit improves Pakistan’s image globally: Shafqat Shah21 minutes ago
-
Don't burn paddy crop residue, farmers warned21 minutes ago
-
DIG Jails visits Ghotki district Jail21 minutes ago