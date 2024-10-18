Open Menu

Pakistan To Host Global Gathering Of Lawmakers For Justice, Peace

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan to host global gathering of lawmakers for justice, peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) National Assembly of Pakistan is set to host the 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court (CAP-ICC) on October 28-29 here.

The event will bring together parliamentarians from around the world to engage in open dialogue with their parliamentary peers, experts, academics, government officials, representatives of the International Criminal Court and international organizations.

The focus of the sessions will be on advancing domestic and international criminal justice, promoting the rule of law, and upholding human rights, said a news release.

The event will also delve upon Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

As the current President of PGA, Syed Naveed Qamar, a seasoned Pakistani politician and Member of the National Assembly, will lead this important gathering.

His leadership emphasizes Pakistan's pivotal role in global discussions on justice, human rights, and the rule of law.

The National Assembly is all set to welcome delegates from across the globe for two days of strategic discussions and networking.

The hosting of this global event reflects Pakistan’s growing role in promoting global justice, human rights, and security.

It will also serve as a shining example of Pakistan’s progress in advancing democratic principles and reinforcing a rules-based international order.

