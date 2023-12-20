Open Menu

Pakistan To Host Global Health Security Summit

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Wednesday said that the Global Health Security Summit will be held in Pakistan on January 10-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Wednesday said that the Global Health Security Summit will be held in Pakistan on January 10-11.

In a statement, the minister said that the holding of the Global Health Security Summit was an honor for Pakistan.

He said that an integrated strategy to deal with global epidemics will be formed at the global summit.

The Islamabad declaration will be issued at the end of the conference, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan's prestige in the field of health will be raised by hosting the world summit.

He said, "Hosting Global Health Security conference shows that Pakistan is leading in the field of health."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World January

Recent Stories

Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, ..

Gamer's Paradise Unveiled: Infinix HOT 40 Series, Powered by MediaTek Helio G99, ..

2 minutes ago
 Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Availa ..

Embrace the New Cool with vivo Y17s – Now Available with 4GB + 4GB Extended RA ..

12 minutes ago
 Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests a ..

Climate changes aggravating agri diseases, pests attack: Dr Iqrar

4 minutes ago
 Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AROs held

Oath-taking ceremony of ROs, AROs held

2 minutes ago
 Three of motorcycle lifters gang held

Three of motorcycle lifters gang held

2 minutes ago
 Exporters get training on E-Commerce

Exporters get training on E-Commerce

2 minutes ago
PPP will come up to public expectations after comi ..

PPP will come up to public expectations after coming to power: Pakistan Peoples ..

2 minutes ago
 China boasts over 3.28 mln 5G base stations

China boasts over 3.28 mln 5G base stations

2 minutes ago
 realme GT5 Pro with Nex-gen Performance and Camera ..

Realme GT5 Pro with Nex-gen Performance and Camera, Setting a New Standard for t ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Brunei hold inaugural round of bilateral ..

Pakistan, Brunei hold inaugural round of bilateral consultation

9 minutes ago
 vivo Y27s Launched in Pakistan — Redefining Styl ..

Vivo Y27s Launched in Pakistan — Redefining Style and Innovation

29 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns petition against jail trial of ex-cha ..

IHC adjourns petition against jail trial of ex-chairman PTI

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan