Pakistan to host Global Health Security Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Wednesday said that the Global Health Security Summit will be held in Pakistan on January 10-11.

In a statement, the minister said that the holding of the Global Health Security Summit was an honor for Pakistan.

He said that an integrated strategy to deal with global epidemics will be formed at the global summit.

The Islamabad declaration will be issued at the end of the conference, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan's prestige in the field of health will be raised by hosting the world summit.

He said, "Hosting Global Health Security conference shows that Pakistan is leading in the field of health."