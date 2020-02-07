Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday announced that Pakistan was planning to hold an international conference for youth with the help of Commonwealth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Friday announced that Pakistan was planning to hold an international conference for youth with the help of Commonwealth.

"The government has formally requested to the Secretary General of Commonwealth for the purpose so that we can mutually benefited from each others experiences and knowledge," Usman Dar told a 23-member delegation of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF), met him here at the Prime Minister's Office.

The ICYF, affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), works for the capacity building of the OIC youth through strategies, policy frameworks, programmes and projects.

The delegation, led by Elmaddin Mehdiyev (Azerbaijan), was comprised of delegates from Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Turkey, the United Kingdom (UK), Pakistan and Azerbaijan, said a press release issued here.

Welcoming the delegates, Usman Dar appreciated the valuable contributions of the ICYF for positively engaging the youth, besides evolving avenues to mitigate the challenges confronted by young people in the member countries.

He informed the visiting delegates that Pakistan would hold an international conference for youth with the support of Commonwealth. "I have already requested Secretary General of the Commonwealth in that regard." The special assistant gave a detailed briefing to the delegates on initiatives taken for the youth in Pakistan under the umbrella of PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said, "Rs 100 billion Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme was designed to gainfully employ the youth so that they were able to create job opportunities for others as well." He extended his gratitude to the ICYF for encouraging Pakistani youth to actively participate in the activities of the forum.

"We would like to work together with ICYF and look forward to concrete proposals for improving our youth related interventions." He asked the young delegates to give their input for the 'National Youth Development Framework' developed by the government as a road-map for Pakistani youth development.

Mehdiyev thanked Usman Dar for the warm welcome and productive discussion on youth related activities in Pakistan.

"We were really excited to cooperate and work with our Pakistani brothers and sisters. I must tell you that Pakistani youth members of ICYF were very energetic and hardworking", said Mehdiyev.

Ms. Fadila Grine from Turkey suggested that the ICYF along with youth volunteers could work out a strategy on zero waste in Pakistan. "Implementation of this idea involved meager resources but better team work," she added.

Ms. Sara Rathore from the UK proposed that services of Pakistani Diaspora living in various countries of the world could be utilized for mentoring young entrepreneurs back at home.

Usman Dar said the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme was already working in that regard.