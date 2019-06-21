Pakistan to Host Meeting on Afghan Peace on Saturday

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Pakistan is scheduled to host a meeting on the Afghan peace process on Saturday, with senior Afghan officials expected to take part.

Sources, close to the Afghan Hezb-e-Islami party, confirmed to Sputnik that the party's founder, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, would attend the talks.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, presidential candidate Hanif Atmar and other politicians, including second deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq and First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum were also invited to participate in the meeting, the Times of Islamabad news agency reported, citing sources.

It is not clear, however, whether the Taliban will attend the talks as the movement was not available for comments.

The meeting comes as both Afghanistan and Pakistan are trying to reset bilateral ties. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is expected to visit Pakistan later this month at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.